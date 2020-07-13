Memphis native leading cast on new show "P Valley"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a Memphis native leading the cast of a brand new show on Starz.
Brandee Evans plays a pole dancer with a heart of gold in this season of "P Valley."
The former English teacher turned Grizzlies dancer and choreographer does all her own stunts.
"It's very gritty but Coture likes to say as well everyone's story deserves to be told. And you have some people saying why are we telling this story? Because it's someone's story and it deserves to be told. Why should we shy away from it? We tell every other story."
The show depicts the southern black experience and culture highlighting black female sexuality.
When she isn't acting, Brandee enjoys empowering women through her online dance class, "Hip Hop in Heels."
She created the classes for women to focus on improving confidence and building strength.
