Gold Strike Theatre to host Elvis tribute show

TUNICA, Miss — Break out the blue suede shoes and get ready to be all shook up!

To mark the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's passing and the impact he had on music, Gold Strike will host "Elvis Elvis Elvis", a tribute show honoring the late King of Rock & Roll.

The show is set for August 13 at 9 p.m. at the Gold Strike Theatre in Tunica.

Ted Torres, the Elvis tribute artist behind the show, is a multi-talented actor and singer/songwriter who was named the 2016 "Images of The King" World Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises and won the fan favorite award for his Elvis impersonation the same year in Las Vegas. In 2021, he starred in the Tony Award-winning production, “Million Dollar Quartet” as Elvis and in 2022 is starring in “ELVIS The Musical.”

Guests can enjoy two specialty drinks created just for the occasion. The Blue Hawaii is made with coconut rum, pina colada and blue curacao and will be available in the Gold Strike Theater and BetMGM Book, Bar & Grill for $13. The King is made with peanut butter “Skrewball” whiskey, Blue Chair banana rum and Irish cream will be available at Stage2 and BetMGM Book, Bar & Grill for $8.