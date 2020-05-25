Longtime Memphis radio personality Drake Hall begins new venture

Hall made the announcement on social media Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — He’s ba-aaaack.

Longtime Memphis radio personality Drake Hall begins a new chapter in his career.

Hall, who for years partnered with Zeke Logan for 23 years before his death, made the announcement on Twitter and Facebook Memorial Day.

His tweet read, “Tomorrow we begin Drake Hall Memphis, FOR Memphis, BY Memphis. Check back tomorrow for more and watch it grow every day! It's all happening on the new site. Have a nice Memorial Day. drakehallmemphis.com”