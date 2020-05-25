x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

entertainment

Longtime Memphis radio personality Drake Hall begins new venture

Hall made the announcement on social media Memorial Day
Credit: Drake Hall/Facebook
Drake Hall

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

He’s ba-aaaack.

Longtime Memphis radio personality Drake Hall begins a new chapter in his career.

Hall, who for years partnered with Zeke Logan for 23 years before his death, made the announcement on Twitter and Facebook Memorial Day.

His tweet read, “Tomorrow we begin Drake Hall Memphis, FOR Memphis, BY Memphis. Check back tomorrow for more and watch it grow every day! It's all happening on the new site. Have a nice Memorial Day. drakehallmemphis.com

At the end of April, Hall announced he was no longer on 98.1 The Max.

RELATED: Drake Hall, longtime Memphis radio personality, off the air

RELATED: The rise and fall of Stax Recording Studio and how it reinvented itself In Memphis