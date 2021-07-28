Vote for two iconic Memphis institutions in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

You can vote once for each category every 24 hours now through August 16.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of Memphis’ iconic institutions are up for national recognition, and you have a chance to help them earn it.

The Peabody Memphis has been nominated for ‘Best Historic Hotel’ and Chez Philippe is up for ‘Best Hotel Restaurant’ in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Here’s how USA TODAY described the Peabody, “The grande dame of Southern hotels, the historic Peabody, is a treat for the senses; opulence abounds, a dynamite restaurant pleases the palate and the famed ducks entertain both adults and children at this hotel dating back to 1869 (it's been at its current location since 1925). The old time-y pool area is a throwback to the glamour days of indoor hotel pools.”

As far as Chez Philippe, the publication said, “For fine French dining in a historic setting, look no further than Chez Philippe at The Peabody Memphis. Executive Chef Andreas Kisler helms the only Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond kitchen in the Mid-South, with a menu that features four or seven-course tasting menus, as well as a la carte selections.”

Voting ends Monday, August 16, 2021. You can vote once for each category every 24 hours.