The Fair at Wolfchase Galleria swings into action

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fair season in the Mid-South gets underway this weekend!

Gates open Friday at 5pm for The Fair at Wolfchase Galleria. The event, which is put on by Hildebrand Amusement Rides, features carnival rides, shows, attractions, games, and --of course-- your favorite fair food menu items.

The Delta Fair & Music Festival at the Agricenter and the Mid-South Fair at the Landers Center are up next. For details about those popular events, click here.

The Fair at Wolfchase Galleria

July 16 - August 1

Monday - Thursday: 5-11pm

Friday: 5pm - midnight

Saturday and Sunday: noon-midnight