Walking in Memphis: Graceland resumes free morning walk-ups to Elvis’ gravesite

Blue suede shoes are optional, as the former home of the King of Rock-n-Roll opens its gates to fans to its Meditation Garden

Elvis Presley’s Graceland Resumes Free Morning Walk-Ups

Live Music and Special Events Resume in March

For the first time since March 2020, Elvis Presley’s Graceland, which continues to be open for in-person tours, is resuming the free-admission walk-up visits to the Meditation Garden on March 1, where the grave sites of Elvis and his family are located. Visitor walk-up times are daily from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Live music performances are also returning with Graceland’s fourth annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend on March 19-20, 2021. Past winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest perform live on stage at Graceland in two exciting concert experiences at the Graceland Soundstage.

Graceland Live concerts also are returning when country singer/songwriters Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will share the stage on their unforgettable co-headlining Country Cadillac show on April 9 and 10 at the Graceland Soundstage. The 50th Anniversary Tour of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will also be at the Graceland Soundstage on June 4. Additional performers and shows will be announced soon.

After many events were cancelled or done virtually last year, plans are underway for the 2021 Performing Arts Camp July 13-18 which is the perfect summer getaway not only for kids - but for the whole family. While kids learn all about singing, acting, and dancing during the day at camp, parents are free explore Memphis, relax by the pool at The Guest House at Graceland and enjoy Graceland Archives presentations and tours.

Perhaps the year’s biggest event, Elvis Week™ 2021, is scheduled for August 11-17. The annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.

And for Elvis enthusiasts who are unable to travel to Memphis, Graceland is expanding the Virtual Live Tours with four unique tour options. The two-hour guided tours offer a behind the ropes look at various aspects of the Graceland campus.

COVID-19 Protocols will be in place for all events. This includes the requirement of masks, temperature screenings, and socially distanced seating. Find out more about our current Graceland's COVID-19 Protocols.