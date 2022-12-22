The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back

"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson.

“It's the clientele that’s the bar. It’s not the owner. It’s the people that come in, the people who show you respect, pay their tabs, that actually allow you to keep going,” said Matt Edwards, former co-owner of P&H Café .

Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork – caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.

For years, the P&H Café blended in with the small, single-story, commercial buildings in a largely residential neighborhood in Midtown. As time went on and newer construction, including Minglewood Hall, started to fill Madison Ave., P&H began to look like a well-worn antique. To the regulars it remained a place where you could walk in, have a beer and a grilled cheese, find a good conversation, or just people watch.

Edwards said P&H was originally short for "Pearl and Harrison," parents of Nancy Heaton, who worked there most of her life and would own the bar for a number of years herself. It was Wanda who changed the letters to mean "Poor & Hungry." Health issues led Wilson to sell the bar to Heaton in 1999, and she and her husband Bob ran it until he sold it to Edwards and Robert Fortner in 2011 after Nancy Heaton passed. (*Source: Memphis Magazine January 2015 )

The bar first opened in 1961 on Madison Ave. near Overton Square in Midtown Memphis, but moved further west on Madison to its most well-known location in the '80s.

“The thing that I liked about the P&H - anybody from any walk of life, it made no difference — Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight — they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. Everybody felt at home,” said Wanda Wilson in an early interview . She ran the bar from the mid-'70s through the '90s.

For those new to Memphis, or maybe too young to have ever ventured inside, the P&H Café was a midtown staple for decades. A dive bar where everybody knew your name. Before the term ‘safe space’ took on political connotations, that's what P&H was to anyone who walked in, whether it was their first or 1,000th time through the doors.

: 'The Beer Joint of Your Dreams' and the woman in charge

When those same regulars speak nostalgically about P&H, Wanda Wilson quickly becomes the focus. They speak with vivid memories of her loud outfits, big wigs, biting wit, and larger-than-life southern charm.

“I don’t know why I dressed up the very first time," Wilson said in that early interview. "It went from being okay to being so extreme with me that I had to come up with a different something to wear every night of my life. And mostly I did. Just because of my outrageous dress. Shoot, I can give every drag queen in three states a run for their money I think."

One of those regulars was Craig Brewer, who directed films such as Hustle and Flow and Coming 2 America. Long before the critical and commercial success of those films, Brewer wrote, produced and directed his debut film, The Poor & Hungry.

Brewer relished the memory of his first time there, when his cousin took him to see a band called The Delta Queens who were opening for Mud Boy and the Neutrons with Jim Dickinson.

“My first night in the P&H I got introduced to Wanda,' said Brewer, "I just immediately fell in love with Wanda. She's this force that you see and experience, and you just want to know everything about her."

Brewer said he immediately knew that this was a woman to know.

“She had this like gravelly voice but she was also ultra-feminine with big, big wig hair, and the jewels and then the hat, and I kind of couldn't get enough of her," he said.

While he went for the music originally, it was Wanda that drew Brewer back.

“I got to experience the Delta Queens. I got to see Jim Dickinson play and see what his whole vibe was about. But it all just paled in comparison to meeting Wanda,” he said.

It's an experience that would replay many times for others.

“I would have lots of people come in that I hadn’t seen in a while, and they would bring other people, and sometimes we’d be here until 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning. But everybody comes by the P&H sooner or later,” said Wilson in her interview with Brewer.

It was while talking with Wanda as Brewer was working on his screenplay for his first film that she inadvertently gave him the perfect title.

“I'll never forget this moment where I was looking up at the wall, and there was a sign that said P&H. And I said Wanda, 'What, what is that about? What does P&H stand for?' I'd been going there for at least two years and I'd never asked," said Brewer.

Her response gave him the name.

"(She said) 'Well, you know, there's been a lot of stories about, like, it should be this and it should be that, but as whenever I had the bar it was always referred to as the Poor and Hungry.’ And I was like, ‘Poor and Hungry. That's what P and H stands for?’ And she goes 'Yes.' And I just turned to my computer laptop and named my movie at that moment," said Brewer.

From the beginning, Brewer said both Wanda and Nancy supported his dreams of becoming a screenwriter, with small gestures that meant the world to him at the time.

“She was incredibly nurturing. There was always this feeling that everybody was 'darlin',” said Brewer of Wanda. “She asked me what I wanted to do and be and I told her I'm writing movies."

Brewer told Wanda he wanted to feature her sometime.

"I said, ‘I would love to do something with you and put you in a movie.’ And she was like, 'Well, you know, darlin, I've been in Interview. I've been in these Walking Tall sequels.' And she had, and she showed me grainy pictures of somebody taking a photo of the screen of a small-like television that was playing at probably midnight or something like that. But I just thought that her personality was something that needed to be recorded as is. I wanted her to be Wanda in whatever I was doing," he said.

In his early days before his hit film Hustle & Flow when he didn’t have a lot of money, Brewer said Nancy would also make sure he stayed fed, in more ways than one.

“Nancy, bless her heart, she knew I didn’t have money. She knew that I only had a couple bucks every day for iced tea... And she would come over with the daily special, and she’d be like, ‘Did you order the spaghetti?’ And I’d go, ‘Oh no ma’am, I didn’t.’ And she goes, ‘Ok, I think we got an extra order, do you want it?’" said Brewer.

"And I knew what she was doing. And I just loved that. That’s something I’m glad I got to experience - that kind of kindness from somebody. And it really did feed me - but also fed my soul and kept me going," he said.

Wanda Wilson passed in 2015, and a large memorial was held in midtown, where the regulars gathered one more time to honor her larger-than-life spirit.