New to international fame, Collierville's 'Pawl Ruff' has a new home, and a new name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After going viral for a resemblance to “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd, a dog at The Collierville Animal Shelter has a new home.

A worker posted pictures of ‘Pawl Ruff’ - originally named Waffle House, and now Rowdy - and the actor together, saying the two made the same facial expressions.

Whether you can see the resemblance or not, the post got a lot of attention and was featured in international media like People and Marie Claire magazines, ET Canada, and the UK’s Daily Mail.

While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul... Posted by Town of Collierville on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The folks at the shelter said Collierville resident Jennifer Roy had noticed the good boy a few weeks ago, but when the buzz started picking up, she hurriedly put in an application to adopt.

“I had been looking for a dog and was following different shelters in the area. When I saw him, I thought ‘that’s my dog’,” Roy told the shelter. “The story blew up and I was worried someone would come get my dog!”

Roy officially adopted Pawl Ruff, who the family renamed as Rowdy, “Although he isn’t very rowdy all, but he seems to like the name,” Roy said.

The folks at the shelter hope the attention gets other people to come out and find a new fur-ever friend.

"All our dogs deserve a good home even if they got famous title behind them or not. He was wonderful and he got his forever home and that's all I wish for all our animals,” said Sandy Kraemer, a shelter tech at the Collierville Animal Shelter.

As for whether Rudd saw the post about ‘Pawl Ruff?’

“We did reach out to Paul Rudd’s publicists and asked if they would bring the story to his attention. We did not expect him to adopt the dog, we just wanted the story to reach him!” said Jennifer Casey, the Town’s Public Information Officer, in a news release. “And if the story stops here, it is a very happy ending.”

Visit colliervilletn.gov/animalshelter for more information.