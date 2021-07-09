Memphis Zoo to host first annual Snow Cones for Snow Leopards

The goal of the July 31st event is to raise money and bring awareness to the dire state of snow leopards in the wild.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Love snow cones? Want to help out the Memphis Zoo?

Then how about Snow Cones for Snow Leopards?

The Memphis Zoo announced the first annual Snow Cones for Snows will take place July 31, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. The goal is to raise money and bring awareness to the dire state of snow leopards in the wild.

Ashleigh Lutz-Nelson, Vice President of the Snow Leopard Conservancy, will speak about the role of her organization in saving the snow leopards.

Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members and include a t-shirt and a snow cone.

There will also be a silent auction on some unique items.

From the Memphis Zoo:

Why Snow Leopards?

There are an estimated 4000-7000 snow leopards left in the world. This event is hosted by Memphis AAZK and will raise money for the Snow Leopard Conservancy. During Snow Cones for Snow Leopards, Vice President of Snow Leopard Conservancy Ashleigh Lutz-Nelson will give a special presentation on the conservancy and how we can help these big cats. The Snow Leopard Conservancy works to ensure Snow Leopard survival and helps conserve mountain landscapes by expanding environmental awareness and sharing innovative practices through community stewardship and partnerships. Supporting organizations like Snow Leopard Conservancy helps them work with local partners and herder communities, the front line in preserving the biodiversity of Central Asia’s high mountains, to provide technical and financial assistance for activities linked to stewardship and biodiversity conservation.