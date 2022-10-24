Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis

The COGIC conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year.

The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”

In 2018, COGIC leaders announced the convention would return in 2021, after members voted to move it back to the bluff city. However, the COVID pandemic lead to the 2021 convocation being held virtually, so 2022 will be the first in-person convocation back in Memphis.

“The Church Of God In Christ is excited to return to Memphis for our upcoming Holy Convocation. Memphis is cherished as not only the location of our historic headquarters, but the place that our founder, Bishop Charles Harrison Mason, began the very essence of our longstanding denomination. The return of our largest annual convention to the city we call home after 10 years away is incredibly meaningful to convention attendees,” said Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard in a news release.

“With a fully renovated Renasant Convention Center, a new passenger terminal at Memphis International Airport, along with a variety of new hotel properties downtown and across our city and county, the Memphis tourism and hospitality community is well equipped and proud to welcome the COGIC Holy Convocation back to the city it called home for over 100 years,” said Kevin Kane, President & CEO of Memphis Tourism. “The 114th Holy Convocation will draw over 25-thousand people to our community over 8 days of events in November, turning what is traditionally a slow season into a prosperous time for our industry, generating an economic impact of $33 million for Memphis and Shelby County.”