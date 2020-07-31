Family, friends, faith community mourn passing of former Idlewild Presbyterian pastor Steve Montgomery

Montgomery reportedly died from injuries in a biking accident he suffered Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis faith community is mourning the passing of a local beloved pastor, who reportedly died from injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

Rev. Steve Montgomery was the former pastor of Idlewild Presbyterian Church. He retired a little over a year ago.

Reports say Montgomery was hit by a car Tuesday night while bike riding along North Perkins. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he is reported to have died Friday with his wife and their children at his side.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland posted this to social media, which Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris retweeted: "I’m mourning the loss of Pastor Steve Montgomery of Idlewild Presbyterian Church, who Mayor Harris and I honored last year at his retirement. Steve stood for what’s right and Memphis is a better place because of his work. We will miss him."

Congressman Steve Cohen released the following statement: “I’ve been dealing with the death of my friend Congressman John Lewis, and was shocked at the news of Steve Montgomery’s death. There was a lot of John Lewis in Steve Montgomery: He was courageous, he was caring, he was forgiving, he was humble, and he was smart. His life was a blessing and his death is a great loss.”

Rev. Steve Montgomery was 68-years-old.