With community's help, here's how a Memphis author is reaching kids through writing

T'Arrah Marje said that she wants to see future generations more in tune with literacy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis author has been working to help improve child literacy in the city, especially in underprivileged communities.

It's what T'Arrah Marje's parents did for her growing up.

“I never thought that I would actually be an author, so for me to take this path, looking back, it makes sense. At the time I never saw that as a vision for me growing up,” Marje said.

Reading and writing are things that have always come naturally for Marje.

“I vividly remember going over my letters and my ABCs with my dad and my parents," she said. "They had them on my wall growing up, so reading and my mom always allowed me to spend money on books."

Now, she wants kids to experience similar benefits. It's why she has written two books so far.

“Especially growing up in an environment like Frayser," Marje said. "It’s important for people to see that you can be what you want to be. It doesn’t matter where you come from or your circumstances.”

Marje expressed that the idea to write and independently publish children’s books started during the pandemic when she had a lot of time on her hands.

After researching ways to get into the business, she started with her first book, "Big Mad", which teaches kids how to meditate and get in touch with their emotions.

It's something she learned more of during the pandemic.

The second is called "Still a Rose". It's a poem that shows kids they can still grow up to be somebody despite their environment.

Marje said she wants better for the next generations.

“So many adults that put limitations on themselves because they never learned how to read, so they end up in this box for life and they count themselves out,” Marje stated.

So far, she has partnered with the Shelby County Health Department to open up a reading section in the waiting room.

She has also done pop-up shops to get the word out. Marje said raising the next generation of scholars will require unity and effort.