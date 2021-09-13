Arkansas native to be featured in Times Square video presentation

Ava Clenney will help kickoff Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Annual National Down Syndrome Society video presentation.

NEW YORK — Ava Leigh Clenney of Malvern, Ark., will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square video presentation.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

Ava is eight years old and attends Magnet Cove Elementary, where she is a peewee cheerleader. She enjoys animals, playing with her little sister, ketchup, singing, and dancing.

The photo of Ava was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor.

The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30am ET on September 18.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk® which has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations.

This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will once again take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19.