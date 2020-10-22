Memphis man sentenced in operation with Alice Marie Johnson granted clemency by President Trump

Curtis McDonald is free from the Memphis Federal Correctional Institution after serving 24 years of a life sentence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis family continues to celebrate the release of their relative after President Donald Trump granted him clemency.

Curtis McDonald who was serving a life sentence was able to hug his relatives again outside of the Memphis Federal Correctional Institution.

He said he’s a changed man.

It was a reunion relatives were hoping they would soon see.

McDonald was the last co-defendant still behind bars in the drug trafficking operation that involved prison reform advocate Alice Marie Johnson, who was granted clemency by President Trump in 2018.

He was convicted in 1996 for money laundering and drug trafficking.

“I made a big mistake in my life and now I’m a changed man,” said McDonald.

His family called for his release in June after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, McDonald walked out of the correctional institution to greetings from family he hadn't seen in years.

Curtis McDonald was able to hug his family outside of the Memphis Federal Correctional Institution Wednesday after @POTUS granted him clemency. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/1BBOSCFpTk — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) October 22, 2020

“It feels good to be back with my family and things and God is good and Mr. Trump is good, you know what I’m saying. He’s the one that freed me.”

McDonald, now 70-years-old, served 24 years of a life sentence.

It’s a punishment he and Johnson said didn’t fit the crime.

“We take responsibility for making very poor decisions to become involved in any aspect of criminal activities,” said Johnson. “However, like myself, he was also a first-time non-violent offender and that was just way too long.”

Johnson pushed for McDonald’s clemency. She said she received notification that it might happen on Wednesday. But now it's a reality.