Central Gardens celebrates 4th of July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Central Gardens Association celebrated the fourth of July with free food and a house decorating contest. Its traditional parade was postponed again until next year. Instead there were free hotdogs courtesy of the Oscar Meyer ‘weinermobile,’ lemonade from Boy Scout Troop 34, and 300 Mempops were given out.

“It's just so much fun to finally be outside again and see the neighbors, see the dogs, the kids, see everyone out having fun enjoying the neighborhood. It's fabulous,” said Shelly Rainwater.

Central Gardens also awarded prizes for the best July 4th house decorations. Officials say they are so excited for the parade to be back on next year.

Central Gardens, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is 511 acres located in Midtown Memphis and contains nearly 1,500 residences. Most of the homes were built during the first three decades of the 20th century, with several exceptional newer homes. In 1993, Central Gardens achieved Historic District status.