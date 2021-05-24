Collierville's 2021 Independence Day Celebration set for July 3rd

The Town of Collierville says its 2021 Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at HW Cox Park.

Food vendors will be on site starting at 6:30 p.m., entertainment is set for 7:00 p.m., and the fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m.

The entertainment will include a special live performance by the Tennessee Mass Choir. The band Party Planet will also be on hand.

The rain date is set for Monday, July 5th, and shuttle service will not be provided this year.