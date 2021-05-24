x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Holidays

Collierville's 2021 Independence Day Celebration set for July 3rd

The Town of Collierville says its 2021 Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at HW Cox Park.
Credit: Town of Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville will hold it’s 2021 Independence Day Celebration July 3rd

The Town of Collierville says its 2021 Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at HW Cox Park.

Food vendors will be on site starting at 6:30 p.m., entertainment is set for 7:00 p.m., and the fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m.

The entertainment will include a special live performance by the Tennessee Mass Choir. The band Party Planet will also be on hand.

The rain date is set for Monday, July 5th, and shuttle service will not be provided this year.

Join us for a community celebration for our nation at the 2021 Collierville Independence Day Celebration! Saturday, July...

Posted by Town of Collierville on Monday, May 24, 2021

Related Articles