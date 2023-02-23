Memphis Tigers partner with Youth Villages for African drumming workshop

These sessions serve as therapy and assists with emotional expression, and is also an opportunity to learn a new skill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On February 22nd, Youth Villages and the Memphis Tigers teamed up for an exercise, Therapeutic African Drumming, that helps individuals with physical and emotional expression. The exercise will take place over the course of two days, and involves 120 drums.

Youth Villages has held this program 13 years throughout the Mid-south, and its primary goals is to teach a new skill, assists businesses with team building, and to offer certification to anyone who is interested in teaching drumming to others.