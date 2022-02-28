AutoZone Park is looking to hire new staff members

AutoZone park will host two job fairs in hopes to fill several open positions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Redbirds announced Saturday, February 26, that AutoZone Park will host job fairs on Tuesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 198 union Ave. Memphis, TN 38103.

AutoZone park said that it is looking to hire event staff members for upcoming Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC games for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

There are several open positions available, including guest service representative, promotional team member positions, grounds crew member roles, store associate positions, camera operator openings, and team attendant roles.