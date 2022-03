Stafford was last seen in Sumner County wearing a white onesie.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for missing 1-year-old, Kali Stafford from Sumner County.

The bureau said that Stafford is 29 inches tall, weighing approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on February 28 wearing a white onesie.