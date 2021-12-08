Mayor Lee Harris has officially announced his reelection campaign

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced that he will be running for reelection in 2022 with an email and video announcement.
“Four years ago, we built from scratch a multi-racial, multi-generational coalition that spanned our entire county. We showed that a kid from Whitehaven, the son of a high school guidance counselor and a repairman, could serve and lead in our community. Together, we changed the conversation. We showed that our greatest strength as a community is our people. Over the past four years, we have accomplished so much together. We can do it again,” said Mayor Harris in his announcement.
Lee Harris was sworn in as the sixth mayor of Shelby County in September 2018.