Mayor Lee Harris has officially announced his reelection campaign

“Four years ago, we built from scratch a multi-racial, multi-generational coalition that spanned our entire county. We showed that a kid from Whitehaven, the son of a high school guidance counselor and a repairman, could serve and lead in our community. Together, we changed the conversation. We showed that our greatest strength as a community is our people. Over the past four years, we have accomplished so much together. We can do it again,” said Mayor Harris in his announcement.