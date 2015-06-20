Beloved Memphis activist Mother Georgia King passes away

Family confirms to ABC24 the 82-year-old, who has been an icon for social justice and giving back to the community, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis activist Georgia King, known as ‘Mother Georgia King,’ has passed away.

Family confirms to ABC24 the 82-year-old, who has been an icon for social justice and giving back to the community, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Recently, she had suffered health issues and her daughter and family had been working to raise money to work on their own home to make it better for her.

For decades, Mother King has fought for justice and civil rights, serving as one of the leaders for the I Am A Man movement and the Poor People’s Campaign in the 1960s. In recent years, she has worked to help those in need, running community food drives and providing help for those without homes.

Named a Memphis and Shelby County Woman of Achievement in 1994, King worked tirelessly to lift up those around her. She founded the Memphis Bus Riders Union in 2012, and in 2018 she was honored with the MLK 50 Award for Leadership and Activism.