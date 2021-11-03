Memphis’ Lina Dweik brings modesty to luxury fashion

Style and fashion comes in all shapes and styles. One Memphis fashion designer puts her own spin on luxury and it’s taking her brand international.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lina Dweik is a 20-year resident of Memphis. Originally from the country of Jordan, she’s been all over the world and her international flair inspired her love for fashion.

“Ever since I was 5, I’ve lived in a different city, different country every two years,” Dweik said. “For the longest time, ever since I can remember. I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve also had this thing for modesty and it was really hard to get the best of both worlds.”

Dweik wanted modest, luxurious clothes that were fashionable, but found her particular style was lacking so she began making her own clothes. Her style and brand, named after herself, was noticed and in 2020, she was tabbed to showcase her work in Memphis Fashion Week. She was happy to be included, but due to COVID-19 the show was limited with no runway.

“After Memphis fashion week, I felt like maybe it wasn’t the right time to launch with COVID,” Dweik said. “I put it on pause and really June 1, 2021 was the official launch date of the brand.”

It caught on fast. Dweik uses an array of fabrics and accessories to make beautiful works of art that are modest, but incredibly fashionable. On October 3, 2021 she was recognized by the city and Shelby County mayor Lee Harris gave her a proclamation from the county.

“That was one of the best moments of my life. Such an honor,” Dweik said. “He said that I was doing things for Memphis, promoting my brand and just kind of uniting women of all backgrounds in this great cause.”

Dweik feels good about the progress her brand is making. She participated in Memphis Fashion Week again in August, but now her exploits will be international. She’ll be virtually featured in the Italian Torino Fashion Week November 15-21. Modest wear is common in Dweik’s home country of Jordan and the Middle East, she wants it to expand and be popular across the globe.

“I want to show that it’s not just for Middle Eastern women. It’s not just for Muslim women. It’s absolutely for all women of different walks of life, different skin tones, but all women that share an appreciation for luxury modest wear,” Dweik said.