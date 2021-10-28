Going for gold: LeMoyne-Owen College names Olympian Rochelle Stevens as new track & field coach

Rochelle Stevens, a Memphis native and Ph.D., is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning silver in 1992 and gold for the 4x400 meter in 1996.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s another big hire for LeMoyne-Owen College athletics.

Thursday, the school announced Gold medal Olympian Rochelle Stevens as the new head track and field coach.

Stevens, a Memphis native, Melrose High grad and Ph.D., is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning silver in 1992 and gold for the 4x400 meter in 1996. She is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and a United States Olympic Committee Ambassador.

Stevens retired from competition in 2000, but has since mentored other young athletes through the Rochelle Stevens Foundation.

“Dr. Rochelle Stevens is a fantastic addition to our Athletics Department and the track and field program overall,” said Athletic Director William Anderson in a release. “Her unmatched experience and commitment to young people align with the College’s mission and our goals for students.”

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Stevens and the tremendous impact she will make on our student-athletes,” said Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, LOC president. “This is the perfect addition to the LOC family as our alumni and students celebrate our historic institution for homecoming.”

LeMoyne-Owen will hold a special announcement about the hire on Facebook and YouTube at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. From LeMoyne_owen, "This announcement comes during the College’s first in-person homecoming celebration since the start of the pandemic. The Memphis Downtown Commission will kick off game day with the Magic on the Court pep rally this Saturday in Court Square where Stevens and other LOC leadership will be present."

Steven’s appointment comes after other big name hires for LeMoyne-Owen. Earlier this year, NBA star Bonzi Wells was named head basketball coach, and former Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins was named assistant basketball coach.