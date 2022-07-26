x
People

Memphis musician Jody Abbot, former Fuel & Breaking Point drummer, dies after battle with Huntington's Disease

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) said Abbott passed away July 20, 2022, after a long battle with the disease.
Credit: Huntington’s Disease Society of America
Amy & Jody Abbott

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Family and friends are mourning the death of Memphis musician Jody Abbott, the former drummer for the bands Fuel and Breaking Point.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) said Abbott passed away July 20, 2022, after a long battle with the disease.

Abbott performed with Fuel from 1994 to 1998 on the Eps Small the Joy, Fuel, Porcelain (which included the hit “Shimmer”), and Hazleton. After leaving Fuel, he joined Memphis rock band Breaking Point, which released its first album Coming of Age in 2001

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disease affecting nerve cells in a person’s brain. HDSA said currently in America, about 41,000 people are symptomatic with the disease, and more than 200,000 are at risk of inheriting it. They said every child of a parent with Huntington’s has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes HD.

According to the HDSA, Abbott’s family had a history of Huntington’s Disease, with his grandmother, father, sister, and brother all affected. Read more about their story HERE.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1(800)345-HDSA.

Credit: Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA)

