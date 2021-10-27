Memphis woman named 2nd runner up at Miss United States 2021 pageant

Miss Tennessee United States, Lily K. Donaldson of Memphis, also won the People’s Choice award at the pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congratulations go out to Cordova’s Lily K. Donaldson - Miss Memphis United States and Miss Tennessee United States - who took 2nd runner up and People’s Choice at the national Miss United States 2021 pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 22-year-old Ph.D. Student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is studying agricultural technologies. She has a Master of Science in Lighting and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. She has worked with the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, and DC MASA Space Grant Consortium.

Donaldson volunteers with ‘Art Technically,’ a Cordova non-profit that provides STEM, STEAM, and Arts education to K-12 students.

She’s a graduate of Bolton High School.

So what’s next for Donaldson?