Mid-South veterans kick off Adaptive Sports Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Adaptive Sports Weekend kicked off Friday, and there's a place in Memphis for injured veterans to get out and feel like their old selves again.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Memphis Chapter with the Tri-State Adaptive Sports Association are helping veterans who are disabled by providing them with way to play sports - even without sight.

To fulfill their mission, the group uses a 46-acre golf and sports center with a 9-hole course. There are also tennis courts, disk golf, basketball, even archery - all modified to so anyone can play.

“It opened up my understanding of new sports and recreation that I never knew,” said Curtis Tillman. “So it allowed me to still live a healthy, emotionally-balanced life.”

The complex also has onsite clinical social workers, a medical doctor on staff, and substance abuse treatment therapists.