Sweet old lady gets a sweet birthday surprise

HERNANDO, Miss — Maxine Pryor has lived in Hernando, Mississippi her whole life and that is about to be a big deal for the city.

Pryor was born June 25, 1921 and will be celebrating her 100th birthday!

Mayor Chip Johnson and the Board of Alderman have decided to declare July 25th, Maxine Whitfield Pryor Day in her honor. There will be a big celebration where Mississippi's dignitaries will be present.

But Sunday, Mayor Johnson and Alderman Andrew Miller honored her today and presented the proclamation for "Maxine Whitfield Pryor" Day that will be on the 25th.

What's even better? Maxine also received a birthday from Senator Rodger Wicker and President Joe Biden!

Happy 100th birthday, Ms. Pryor!