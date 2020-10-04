Three Dog Bakery offers Easter treats

Pups can enjoy an Easter basket this Sunday.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — If you know anything about me, you know I love to celebrate holidays!

Easter is looking a little different this year. You can still get your holiday goodies though, and your pups are included!

My friends at Three Dog Bakery have cases full of Easter cookies and custom Easter baskets for your four legged friends!

They are offering easter baskets for small, medium, and large pups that come with toys, treats, bones and more all wrapped up with a bow!

Just give them a few guidelines and they'll take care of the rest. Baskets start at $20.

The fresh baked treats they provide are made in store with all natural ingredients!

When doggies come in, they always get to go to the treat bar to get a yummy treat and a cute picture for mom and dad.

If you want an easy way to make sure your doggie is set for Easter during this uncertain time, just place your order by Saturday, April 11.

They are following CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing. That means one person or one family is allowed to shop at a time.

They also have curbside pickup. You can call them at 901-853-5464.