Memphis-based American Car Center lays off nearly 300 employees, ceases operations, still asks for customers to pay their bills

The company posted the update on their website, three days after their official closing date.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many American Car Center customers and employees are frantic, looking for the next steps after the used car dealership shut its doors last week, documents show.

Bloomberg reported people familiar with the matter said an email was sent to workers Friday informing them the Memphis headquarters was shutting down and that operations would cease.

The company's website lists more than 40 locations mainly across the southeast.

The Tennessee State Department of Labor also has a notice on its website saying the agency was notified of a permanent closure on Feb. 24, referencing hundreds of workers also lost their jobs behind the move.

Tuesday, a message on American Car Center's website tells customers they should still continue to make payments to American Financial according to the terms of their agreement. However, they added, "American Financial is not currently able to accept payments to a live representative."

These are the options they listed for customers to continue to make payments:

Pay online through the payment portal

Pay by phone by calling (877) 720-4477

Pay in person at a CheckFreePay location