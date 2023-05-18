ABB Installation Products opens Robert M. Thomas Innovation Center in Memphis

The lab in Southaven moved to the company's Ridge Lake Blvd. building in a new renovated area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A technology company whose roots dates all the way back to 1898 had its ribbon cutting ceremony for its new lab in their headquarters in the Mid-South.

Thursday, May 18, 2023, ABB Installation Products, once known as Thomas and Betts, opened its Robert M. Thomas Innovation Center, named after the inventor and co-founder of Thomas and Betts.

The test lab was first in Southaven, Mississippi. Due to demand for creation and new technology for their customers, they moved the lab downstairs in their Ridge Lake Blvd. building in a new renovated area.

“It gives us a chance with our engineers, product managers, and customers, now to have a lab and machine shop in our town to be able to quickly develop, manufacture, and launch meaningful new electrification products that truly do impact our customers,” said Ralph Donati, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ABB.