Chicago-based company buys Shops of Carriage Crossing in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Chicago-based company says it has bought the Shops at Carriage Crossing shopping center in Collierville.

Edwards Realty Company made the announcement Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The company said they want to revitalize the area. The Macy's store left in recent years, as well as other shops and restaurants.

Collierville leaders said shopping habits shifted during the pandemic and that made it tougher for brick-and-mortar stores like the ones at the outdoor mall.

They said they're hopeful this sale will bring new life to the center.

“The acquisition of this facility by Edwards Realty Company, a firm with a track record of revitalization and repurposing, positions the center for future growth & success,” said John Duncan, Director of Economic Development for the Town of Collierville, in a post to social media.