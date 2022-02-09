DEA suspends Cordova pharmaceutical company which shipped drugs to Texas

The DEA said Wholesale Rx, also known as Tyler Pharmaceuticals, is suspected of diverting drugs to the black market.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration has suspended a Cordova, Tennessee, pharmaceutical company suspected of diverting drugs to the black market.

The DEA said Wholesale Rx, also known as Tyler Pharmaceuticals, shipped more than two-million doses of opioids to Houston in 2021. The DEA said 99% of the sales were to Houston area pharmacies.

In a news release, the DEA said Wholesale Rx is “suspected of diverting controlled substances onto the black market resulting in imminent danger to public health and safety.”

Wholesale Rx was issued an Immediate Suspension Order (ISO) for failure to provide effective controls against diversion of controlled substances. The ISO suspends the company’s DEA registration.

“The immediate suspension order is a clear reminder that our rigorous enforcement to keep our communities safe knows no state lines. We will come after those DEA Registrants that fail to adhere to federal laws designed to ensure the safe and legal distribution of pharmaceutical drugs,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston Division, in a statement.