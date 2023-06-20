FedEx CFO stepping down at the end of July, search for successor underway

Mike Lenz has been with FedEx since 2005. The company announced Tuesday he's retiring.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx announced Tuesday their executive vice president and chief financial officer, Mike Lenz, is retiring from the role effective July 31.

The Memphis-based logistics giant said Lenz, who's been with the company since 2005, will continue to serve as a senior advisor until the end of 2023, and that an external search is underway for his successor.

“On behalf of the entire FedEx team, I want to thank Mike for his 18 years of dedicated service to the company,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx president and chief executive officer. “Mike has successfully led our finance organization for the past three years while helping the company navigate a period of significant change.”

FedEx said they have begun a comprehensive external search for Lenz's replacement with a focus on identifying a successor who combines deep financial expertise with strong operational capabilities.

Lenz was named CFO in March 2020 and helped lead the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. FedEx said his leadership also helped lay the groundwork for the upcoming consolidation of the company’s core operating companies, which continued this week with the announcement the company would be consolidating FedEx Ground and Express services in Canada.

“I am grateful to the FedEx leadership team for the honor and privilege to serve as CFO during this pivotal time in the company’s history,” Lenz said.