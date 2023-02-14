FedEx kicks off year two of its HBCU Student Ambassador Program

The students get on-the-job experience, as well as learning more about developing skills for interviewing and getting the jobs when they graduate.

Memphis-based FedEx is entering year two of its program to help students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) learn about the business while building leadership and career skills.

The shipping giant said students for the second cohort of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program have been selected from eight HBCUs, including LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis and Tennessee State University in Nashville. The freshmen, sophomores, and juniors were selected based on their academic standing and career track.

The latest group will begin their learning experiences later this month, and then take part in different events throughout the year. They’ll learn about interviewing, resume development, and take part in on-the-job experiences to teach them about the shipping business.

“Through the second cohort of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program, we’re preparing future leaders and the next generation for the workforce through tailored, hands-on programming,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Communications. “FedEx is proud to strengthen our ties with HBCUs across the country and provide students with the tools and resources to pursue fulfilling careers. Initiatives like this are important to building a diverse talent pipeline within FedEx.”

The program is part of a five-year commitment by FedEx to help prepare students at HBCUs for the workforce. To learn more go to FedExCares.com and view the HBCU Fact Sheet.

