FedEx announces new Student Ambassador program for HBCU students

This new program is a continuation of the commitment from FedEx to support HBCU, including the $5M donation announced in 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On February 1st, FedEx will kick off Black History Month by announcing a new Student Ambassador Program with HBCU students from eight universities: Jackson State University, Fayetteville State University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Lane College, Tennessee State University, Paul Quinn College, Mississippi Valley State University, and Miles College.

Participants in the program will gain exposure and unique experiences with FedEx leadership and team members. They will participate in seminars designed to empowerment, engagement and education as well as get access to resources to help prepare them to enter the workforce.

This first group will be important in helping set the direction for the program by providing feedback and helping to evaluate opportunities such as career pathways initiatives, HBCU leadership institutes, and student forums/think tanks. The program's intention is to introduce a new group each year, to align with the five-year commitment to HBCUs that FedEx announced last year.

To advance inclusion and empower economic opportunity in the Black community, we are launching a new initiative with four HBCUs in Mississippi and Tennessee to create valuable education and job readiness for students. Learn more: https://t.co/sI2Ld7Z4al pic.twitter.com/e2aFUhcEL7 — FedEx (@FedEx) February 10, 2021