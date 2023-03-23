Job seekers wanted: City of Memphis Career & Technical Expo is Friday

The job fair is Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Renasant Convention Center at 255 North Main Street in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is hosting a Career and Technical Expo Friday for teens and adults.

The city said more than 250 companies have signed on for the job fair March 24, 2023.

The city hopes this will be a crime deterrent with youth and young adults, saying having a job or career is effective in reducing crime.

The expo will include on-the-spot job interviews, so dress for success and bring a resume.

"You can walk out of here with a job. So come prepared as if you want the job and look the part as if you want the job. That's so very important, your first impression is a lasting one and you need to understand that,” said Ike Griffith, Special Assistant to the Mayor.