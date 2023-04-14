Sanitation workers strike over practices at garbage contractor Republic Services after the death of a co-worker

As contract negotiations continue three days later, the union workers are continuing the fight for safer work conditions and better pay.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Sanitation workers in Memphis and Millington say they are fed up with garbage contractor Republic Services.

Union Teamsters Local 667 states that its members are striking against the company over unfair labor practices, safety concerns and the recent death of a co-worker.

Republic Services workers walked off a job in protest early Wednesday morning. As contract negotiations continue three days later, the union workers are continuing the fight for safer work conditions and better pay.

“They’ve decided that we don’t care about safety, and we're going to take money from you by taking your safety bonus or Christmas bonus,” Kevin Clark a Republic Services employee, said.

Employees of trash contractor Republic Services said the last straw was the death of a co-worker at the Shelby County Landfill.

“It was senseless,” Clark said. “She didn’t have to lose her life because nobody follows the rules. The company doesn’t enforce the rules at the landfill.”

Workers said they are protesting unfair labor practices, unsafe working conditions, a lack of enforcement of safety rules by management and a refusal of management to give them pay raises.

Instead as contract negotiations continue, workers said the company is moving to do away with their safety bonuses.

5-year employee Tiffany Armstrong is a single mom and said her safety and her income are her top priorities.

“We’re out here by ourselves, and our job is to service the can and service the customer as safely as we can,” Armstrong said. “The fact that they want to take away our safety, as far as us trying to be safe, and our incentives for being safe. I feel like that’s very unfair.”

Republic Services serves certain residential areas on a subscription basis but mainly moves industrial and commercial waste in Millington, Arlington and parts of Memphis like Raleigh, Bartlett, East and North Memphis.

Workers said they often transport medical waste such as needles and even body parts without sufficient protective gear and that they are driving trucks not properly maintained.