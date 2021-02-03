Collierville residents could see delayed utility bills

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — With delays in the United States Postal service, Collierville residents are receiving utility bills later than usual, or even not at all. Residents will eventually receive their utility bill; however, the timing is difficult to estimate due to where they fall in the billing cycle. Regardless, the Town will extend the payment period for the affected billing cycles.
To view a utility bill online, click here: toc.pdspay.com/default.aspx.
While there is still a mailing delay, residents can make a payment (based on an estimate or an actual amount) via:
- In person: Town Hall. Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Closed Sat, Sun, Holidays)
- By mail: Town of Collierville, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN, 38017
- 24-hour drop boxes: Town Hall, Burch Library on Poplar View Parkway, Community Center on Powell Road, Washington Street near Food Pantry
- Drive thru window: North side of Town Hall. Office Hours: Wednesday & Fridays: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Closed Mon, Tue, Thurs, Holidays)
- Online: secure.utilityflex.com/?entity=collierville
Additionally, the Town offers automatic draft for utilities; simply return the authorization document to the Finance Department: collierville.com/images/stories/homeowners/authorization_agreement.pdf.
For more information, speak to one of our Utilities Customer Service Representatives at 901-457-2240. Inquiries may be also be emailed to utilities@colliervilletn.gov.