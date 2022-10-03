AAA: Gas prices break records in Tennessee

On Friday, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose to around $4.12 per gallon in Tennessee — the highest recorded average price.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Filling up at the gas station is not the same in Tennessee. According to AAA, Friday set new records for the price of gas.

They said a gallon of gas costs an average of around $4.13 per gallon across the state, and a gallon of Diesel fuel costs an average of $5.08 per gallon.

A year ago, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.61 per gallon on average in Tennessee, according to AAA. On Friday, East Tennessee saw some of the highest prices across the state.

Officials said the Knox County, and counties surrounding it, have higher prices compared to the cost of filling up on the other side of the state. On average, they said it costs $4.17 per gallon of gasoline in Knox County. However, it costs an average of $4.08 per gallon in Shelby County, the area surrounding Memphis.

It cost around $4.17 to buy a gallon of gas in Knoxville, according to AAA. It also cost $5.04 for a gallon of diesel fuel, breaking the previous record in the city. Morristown was the most expensive city to buy gas in the state on Friday, at around $4.19 per gallon.

Nationally, experts said it costs around $4.33 on average to buy a gallon of gas.