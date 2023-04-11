Memphis City Council considers raising solid waste fee to cover illegal dumping clean-up

Tuesday morning, the council's public works committee approved the recommendations of the Blight and Illegal Dumping Task Force.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council continues to work on ways to pay for cleaning up the bluff city.

Among the changes, the city will tweak an ordinance and require tire businesses to keep more records of their inventory, and limit how many tires can be stored outside and for how long.

As for illegal dumping, the council is considering raising the solid waste fee by a few bucks a month to cover costs. The city estimates doing so would pick up more trash sooner, including what's illegally dumped in the city's 36,000 vacant properties.