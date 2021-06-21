Community raises awareness for Summer Wells in hopes for a safe return

A local flower design owner and his wife set up a flower arrangement in a prayer garden. Beside it lies balloons, stuffed animals and crosses.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn — The Hawkins County community continues to ask for prayers and support in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

A & F Floral Design owner Allen Nelson and his wife placed a flower arrangement in the Rogersville Church prayer garden.

"We did this out of respect, and hope of finding this little girl," Nelson said.

Summer's name and picture are attached to the flower arrangement.

Since Nelson received the initial amber alert, he and his wife wanted to raise awareness for the missing girl.

"We are just strongly trying to help as the child needs to be found," Nelson said.

He is hopeful those who don't have internet or television will know Summer is not safe. The flowers sit alongside stuffed animals, balloons and crosses placed by other community members.

"We have awareness this child is missing," Nelson said.

It's been almost one week since Summer Wells first went missing. The community continues to wait and pray for a safe return. Nelson said it's important the community continue to stick together as one unit during this search.

"Just pray as a community, just pray that she is found safe," Nelson said. "May the Lord be with her and her family."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County authorities continue to ask locals to help in the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells nearly a week after she was reported missing.