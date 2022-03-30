Mid-South organization collecting medical supplies for Ukrainian hospital

901 Stands with Ukraine has collected more than five tons of supplies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the war in Ukraine continues, people all over the world are giving back to Ukrainians, including those in the Mid-South. One group is working to provide aid with medical supplies to a field hospital.

Nadya Kledzik is a Ukrainian-born woman now living in Memphis, who still has family in her home country braving the Ukrainian war.

“I’m watching the news and what’s happening today in Ukraine is breaking my heart,” Kledzik said. “People are getting killed, people are getting injured, people are getting displaced from their homes.”

Nadya decided to do her part to help. She’s partnered up with her friends, Shelly Moore and Yehuda Netanel, to form 901 Stands with Ukraine. They're a group collecting medical supplies for the Jewish Shining Star field hospital in Ukraine.

“It's something that unfortunately is very familiar very close to my life experience and it's easy to go ahead and step up and say 'Oh, I can do something about it,'” said Netanel.

Netanel is a Jewish-Israeli developer for The Lake District, a collection of shops and townhomes being built near Lakeland. He was raised in Israel and served in Israeli Defense Forces. He’s a friend of Israeli doctor, Dr. Yoel Har-Even of Sheba Global, the head doctor for Shining Star.

Har-Even has been in communication with 901 Stands with Ukraine and is highly anticipating the more than five tons of supplies, the group said they have collected.

"We want to thank all of you in the Memphis, Tennessee area for supporting us for this important mission taking care of Ukrainian refugees," Har-Even said in a video to the organization.

Shabbat Shalom from Dr. Yoel Har Even, Head of Sheba Global, and Dr. Galia Barkai, Head of Sheba Beyond Hospital. Drs. Har-Even & Barkai are leading operations for the Israeli hospital “Shining Star” in Ukraine. The hospital had their opening day ceremony on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. 50 patients were treated at the hospital on its first day, including three patients who needed to be hospitalized. We are so very proud of Dr. Yoel Har-Even, Dr. Galia Barkai and their entire team. God Bless them and keep them safe. If you are in the Memphis community and would like to contribute medical supplies, please visit https://901standswithUkraine.com for a complete list of supplies including addresses to drop off. All medical supplies collected through the mission will be air lifted to the Israeli Field Hospital in Ukraine. Posted by 901 Stands with Ukraine on Friday, March 25, 2022

901 Stands with Ukraine is asking for basic medical supplies, like aspirin and bandages, sanitizing wipes or rubber gloves, but they are also asking for toys for children who find themselves at the hospital.

The group partnered with the Memphis Jewish Federation, whose own Ukraine Relief Fund has collected $500,000, in addition to supplies already donated.

"We were happy to help and a lot of people were happy to help so it’s nice to see everybody working together and we’re happy the Memphis Jewish Federation can participate and partner with other organizations," said Lorraine Wolf, Community Impact Manager for the organization.

The collection began on March 18 and will continue through April 6. There are five locations around Memphis where donations can be dropped off:

Volunteers will then sort through the collections before shipping them off that weekend.

Netanel is asking medical companies to check their stores for any supplies that may otherwise go unused.

"Go into your warehouse and take a look at what will be expiring soon that you will throw it away in a few months, but otherwise it can be used next week in Ukraine," Netanel said.