'Better Streets Project' by Bikeway and Pedestrian Program begins Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Receiving community feedback and unveiling potential street improvements are the goals of public meetings that have been scheduled by The City of Memphis Bikeway and Pedestrian Program. The first of these meetings is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at 1348 Madison Avenue.

Federally funded through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant, $8 million has been set aside for the project to focus on safety for traffic and pedestrians along the Watkins-Cleveland-Bellevue corridor.

This corridor begins near the intersection of Chelsea Street and North Watkins Street. It includes Cleveland Avenue as well as Bellevue Boulevard, and it concludes on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

In a press release, project managers describe "engagement activities" to be offered such as a group run through the project area, a walking tour and "Testing Together" events aimed to demonstrate street improvements in various areas.

Nicholas Oyler is the Bikeway and Pedestrian Program Manager for the City of Memphis.

“We’re inviting everyone who lives, works or plays in the corridor to learn more about the project and continue to weigh in on the potential investments in pedestrian and traffic safety,” Oyler said.