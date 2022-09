MATA ended service to West Memphis back in 2018 due to low ridership.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier.

A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!

This major change will help West Memphis residents get around the city.

MATA ended service to West Memphis back in 2018 due to low ridership.