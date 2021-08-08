City Gear in Orange Mound helps send kids back to school in style

City Gear in Orange Mound is sending kids back to school in style. They set up a tent outside the store Sunday so kids could get free haircuts and have some fun ahead of their return to school.

While students waited for an open chair, there were long lines at the bouncy house, some kids got silly with face paint.

“Right now, this city is hard for kids whose parents don’t have the money. parents don’t have the money right now. It's just an area certain areas they're in need, so we felt that so we thought we'd help the kids help the families by giving them haircuts and stuff like that.”