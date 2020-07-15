x
City of Memphis Cooling Center is now open

It will operate continuously until further notice.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has implemented its hot weather plan with the establishment of a Continuous Cooling Center.  Cooling Centers are places when residents dealing with heat index of at least 105°F for more than 3 hours per day for 2 consecutive days, or heat index more than 115°F for any period of time may escape the extreme conditions. 

The Cooling Center will open Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. and operate continuously until further notice.     

Location: 

  • Dave Wells Community Center 
  • 915 Chelsea Ave 
  • Memphis TN 38107

This Cooling Center will be open for those seeking cooling during and after normal business hours.  Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from our partners at The Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Ave. or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Ave.  For assistance regarding transportation please contact the OEM number below for assistance.  Our staff will continue to monitor the heat index to determine the need for continual accommodations.   

Please follow us:   Twitter- @MemphisOEM

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.

