Brake Light Clinics aim to stop minor traffic stops in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Decarcerate Memphis is continuing its mission to minimize the most common interaction between people and police — traffic stops. They’re doing this through brake light checks.

They said their goal is to take away minor infractions that might give police a reason to pull people over. They said those kind of stops can lead to unnecessary tickets, arrests, illegal searches, or violence.

Every month, the social justice coalition hosts free brake light clinics at various locations across Memphis. Saturday, they held one in Whitehaven at Dominion Church.

More upcoming clinics are scheduled:

Feb. 26: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Arts House Cafe

1023 Mississippi Blvd 38126

Community Partners: Memphis Artists For Change

1560 N Hollywood St 38108

Community Partners: North Memphis Five Group

Location to be announced

