Brake Light Clinics aim to stop minor traffic stops in Memphis area

Decarcerate Memphis said their goal is to take away minor infractions that might give police a reason to pull people over.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Decarcerate Memphis is continuing its mission to minimize the most common interaction between people and police — traffic stops. They’re doing this through brake light checks.

They said their goal is to take away minor infractions that might give police a reason to pull people over. They said those kind of stops can lead to unnecessary tickets, arrests, illegal searches, or violence.

Every month, the social justice coalition hosts free brake light clinics at various locations across Memphis. Saturday, they held one in Whitehaven at Dominion Church.

More upcoming clinics are scheduled:

  • Feb. 26: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Arts House Cafe
    1023 Mississippi Blvd 38126
    Community Partners: Memphis Artists For Change
  • March 12: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    1560 N Hollywood St 38108
    Community Partners: North Memphis Five Group
  • March 26: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    Location to be announced

Learn more about the group HERE.

We had a great time canvassing in the Whitehaven area today! Tell your friends and family we’ll be at The Dominion...

Posted by Decarcerate Memphis on Saturday, February 5, 2022

