Group plans to finish Eliza Fletcher's run Friday morning

Jan Mars said her love for Memphis is fueling her to change the narrative after Fletcher's death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walk and a run are planned for Friday morning in honor of Eliza Fletcher.

Jan Mars created a Facebook group to promote the walk hoping it will break down assumptions many are making that no one should be out exercising at 4 a.m.

"The dialogue should not be why was she running at 4 o'clock in the morning, it should be why did she get killed when she was running at 4 o'clock in the morning," Mars said. "It shouldn't be you shouldn't go downtown because you might get mugged, it should be you shouldn't get mugged when you go downtown. We've got to change the way that we talk. Our city is wonderful."

The walk for Eliza will start at 4 a.m. Friday. It'll start from Second Presbyterian Church, where there's parking, and then head to the intersection where Fletcher was kidnapped at Central and Zach Carlin.