FedEx interns team up to deliver positive change for International Medical Corps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 100 FedEx interns are working to make a difference for families affected by disasters.

Interns have been spending their mornings assembling hygiene kits for International Medical Corps. They're filled with things like soap, towels, toiletries, laundry detergent, and other basic necessities.

The goal of the effort is to deliver positive change.

"It's super important to me," FedEx intern Jasmina Lahens said. "It's one of my core values to help others and to work for a company or to intern for a company that makes that their priority. It is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world."

These interns will not only be making a change in their communities, but they'll also be making a change in the world.