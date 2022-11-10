Pastor helping Frayser families without a home after townhome fire

Pastor Ricky Floyd said he has raised nearly $7,000 to help the residents of Annie's Townhomes that lost everything.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive left several families without a home.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were taken for chest pain and a twisted ankle. Authorities say all are in non-critical condition.

“Out of the seven or eight apartments that burned, the majority of those were seniors who had been there for a long time," Pastor Ricky Floyd said. "With the recent inflation with apartments and real estate around them, these people won’t be able to move. 80% of them did not have insurance and so, they lost everything."

Floyd has rallied members of the community together including commissioner Charley Caswell and Pastor Steve Young and they're working to provide aid to the Frayser residents affected.

"Within 30 minutes, I basically raised almost $7,000 to get three apartments funded," Floyd said. “We and Impact Baptist Church have committed to fully furnish at least three of those apartments. My goal is to get all five of the people that didn’t have insurance fully furnished.”

Floyd is not only helping residents rebuild and restore a place to stay, but he's also making counseling available to those impacted in the 38127 zip code.

"We have a relationship with Agape and Agape has counselors on standby," Floyd said. "People that are living in 38127 have counselors that are ready.”

Floyd said those who are looking to take advantage of the counseling offered by Agape can call 901-517-4812.